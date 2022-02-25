IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

IRIDEX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

