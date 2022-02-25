IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
IRIDEX stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.20.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
