IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.26 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $162.69. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $128.70 and a 12-month high of $241.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

