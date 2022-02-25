Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 48,902 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,336% compared to the average daily volume of 3,406 put options.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $103.65. 15,240,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,523,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.