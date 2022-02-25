Invesco Ltd. Sells 82,543 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $442,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 45.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 142.9% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.09.

WFG opened at $94.19 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

