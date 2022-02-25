Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,220 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $25,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $61.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.