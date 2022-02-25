Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Sunworks worth $24,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Sunworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

