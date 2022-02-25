Invesco Ltd. Has $23.14 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $23,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in ePlus by 247.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

ePlus stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Profile (Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.