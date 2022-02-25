Invesco Ltd. Has $22.90 Million Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,125,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,058 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

