Invesco Ltd. Boosts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $111.11 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

