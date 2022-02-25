Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.65

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.65 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 4691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.41.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

