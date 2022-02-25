Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $600.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $790.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.10.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.85. 58,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

