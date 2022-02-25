Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $674.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.52.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $497.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.