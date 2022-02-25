IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IntriCon by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $16.80 on Friday. IntriCon Co. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 168.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

