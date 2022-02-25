Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.56

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as low as $18.99. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.