International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.58) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.50) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.80).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 152.18 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.06 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

