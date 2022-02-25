InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given New GBX 5,675 Price Target at UBS Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 5,575 ($75.82) to GBX 5,675 ($77.18) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,877.00.
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.99.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
