Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after buying an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

