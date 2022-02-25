Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IBP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several research firms recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

