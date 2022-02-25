Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 118.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.47. 628,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,683. Insperity has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

