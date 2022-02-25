Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Sells $5,408,893.60 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WAB opened at $92.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

