Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Sells 8,926 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REAL stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $28.22.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.