Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.75. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

