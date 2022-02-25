Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $135,264.44 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

Shares of NOW opened at $573.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 503.47, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

