Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $130.75. 456,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.88.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

