Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NUS opened at $47.79 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

