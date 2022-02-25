Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 21,712 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $40.70 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,308,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
