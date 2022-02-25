Insider Selling: NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells 21,712 Shares of Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $40.70 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NCR by 887.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NCR by 158.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,308,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.