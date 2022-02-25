Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) President Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) President Tammy Mccomic sold 4,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,991. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mexco Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

