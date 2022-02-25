Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Sells 15,993 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) CTO Neil Boehm sold 15,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $485,547.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GNTX stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

