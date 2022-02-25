Insider Selling: Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQBK stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

