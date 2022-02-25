Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total transaction of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50.

DXCM opened at $408.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69, a PEG ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.