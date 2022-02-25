Insider Buying: The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Purchases £9,800 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 980 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($13,327.89).

HSL traded up GBX 38 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,020 ($13.87). 99,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,149.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,222.75. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 970 ($13.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,378 ($18.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £761.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

