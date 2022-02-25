Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases 4,949 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer acquired 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $20,637.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer acquired 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.
- On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.
Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $3.68 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
