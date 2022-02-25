Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Purchases 4,949 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) Director James Peyer acquired 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $20,637.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, James Peyer acquired 5,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer purchased 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer purchased 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer purchased 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer purchased 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $3.68 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

