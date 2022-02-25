Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 166,968 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.3% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at about $7,154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.62. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,641. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

