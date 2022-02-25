InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 72.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

