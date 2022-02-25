Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.
IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.
In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
