Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

IR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

