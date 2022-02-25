Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

