Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered Information Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$22.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87. Information Services has a one year low of C$21.56 and a one year high of C$33.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.91.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

