Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.