INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Purchases 1,112 Shares

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $84,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.11 per share, with a total value of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.76 per share, with a total value of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,813 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.98 per share, for a total transaction of $464,923.74.

INDT opened at $76.67 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -23.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INDT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $103,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

