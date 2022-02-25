Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 4.6%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.71). Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.74).

The company has a market cap of £47.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.34.

In related news, insider Andrew Williams acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($65,279.48).

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, a communication and sharing platform that enables healthcare professionals to connect and collaborate securely with the people they need within a complex clinical environment; MicroGuide, a platform to create, edit, and publish structured and governance-controlled guidance and policies; Zesty, a digital platform that allows patients to book appointments, read appointment and clinical letters, store a local copy of clinical record, and provide data to care teams remotely; and HealthStream that reads and writes demographic, appointment, and clinical record data.

