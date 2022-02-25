Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.