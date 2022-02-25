Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,050 Shares

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INDB opened at $82.41 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.7% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $8,906,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 206,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.