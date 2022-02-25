Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inari Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NARI opened at $85.32 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.88.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,735 shares of company stock worth $13,920,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

