ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.04 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after buying an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

