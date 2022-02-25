ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $7.04 on Monday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.
About ImmunityBio (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
