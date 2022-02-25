IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Down 4.5%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 2,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
Separately, Citigroup raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.
IGO Ltd. is an exploration and mining company, which is focused on creating a better planet for future generations by discovering, developing, and delivering products critical to clean energy. The firm through its upstream mining and downstream processing assets, focused on enabling future-facing technologies including the electrification of transport, energy storage, and renewable energy generation.
