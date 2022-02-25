IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 324,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,136. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78.

About IGM Biosciences (Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.