ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.42.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $233.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.