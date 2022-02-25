IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 13,956 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.82.
IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)
