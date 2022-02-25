IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 55.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 368,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

