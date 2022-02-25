IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,552. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 3,753.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 234,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 140,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

